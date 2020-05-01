Governor extends state of emergency to May 28th after state Legislature denies request for extension

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that would extend the state of emergency to May 28th.

The governor signed the order Thursday night, after the Republican led Legislature denied her request to extend the state of emergency Thursday afternoon.

Republican Speaker of the House, Lee Chatfield, says he wants the Legislature and the governor to work together during the pandemic and make bipartisan decisions.

“I want to partner with her to make sure that they’re science based, they’re reasonable, we’re both looking over the data,so that we can ensure that the thousands of Michigan families across our state who are being hurt by a one size fits all approach, have a voice at the table,” said Chatfield.

The Legislature also voted to authorize a lawsuit to question the governor’s actions during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Should the governor not want to partner with us, should she not want to collaborate with us, it will be a decision that will go to the supreme court because the law is very clear, only the legislature can extend a state of emergency and today, we decided not to do that,” said Chatfield.

Under the current law, the governor is allowed to issue a state of emergency for 28 days. The Senate voted to pass a bill earlier this afternoon that would shorten that time period to just 14 days.

“We can no longer let one person, make decisions for 10 million people,” said Senate Majority Leader, Mike Shirkey.

Democratic State Representative, Julie Brixie, says she hopes that the health of people across Michigan still remains the main focus.

“We’re in the midst of a pandemic, we need to exercise leadership for everyone in the state, that’s what our residents are looking for and we have to put our partisan difference aside,” said Brixie.

The ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order is still in effect until May 15th, until the governor says otherwise.

The governor also signed a new executive order Thursday night declaring that places such as theaters, bars, and casinos will remain closed while restaurants will be limited to only carry-out and delivery orders until May 28th.