So who is that Michigan State graduate, decked in maize, and blue and a lapel pin to boot?

On Tuesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer showed up to the capitol, wearing an outfit in homage to the national championship team.

“When you have kids at the U of M it makes it a little bit easier to root for em’,” Whitmer said. “And when you are the governor it’s good for the state.”

Having watched the Wolverines trounce the Huskies last night, the governor was all smiles as she attended a briefing on a tax break for seniors.

But also on her mind was something else to celebrate for the entire state.

“That win last night is gonna maybe make some people say, well I want to learn a little bit more about Michigan,” Whitmer said.

Other schools that have won the national championship have seen more alumni donations flow in, more students eager to enroll, and (as the governor hopes) closer looks from the business community.

“I know that students make decisions based on what they see and how schools are presented,” Whitmer said. “I know that companies are always looking to see what synergies there are around the workforce. Frankly, this is going to have all sorts of benefits for the state…Between the Wolverines and the Lions, it’s a fun time to watch football.”