LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released her summer playlist to the public.

This playlist has a variety of hits that are sure to please most any Michigander, from “Bounce Back” by Big Sean, to “Rich Girl” by Hall & Oates, to “Chicken Fried” by Zac Brown Band.

If you would like to listen to the governor’s playlist, you can check it out for free on Spotify.