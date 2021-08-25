Governor Gretchen Whitmer releases impact statement as 1st man is sentenced in kidnapping plot

FILE – This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, shows Ty Garbin. Prosecutors preparing for the first prison sentence in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are loudly signaling to five other defendants that a key insider has shared extraordinary details about the operation. Garbin, one of six people charged in federal court, cooperated within weeks of being arrested and prosecutors want a U.S. District Judge to take it into consideration Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, when he sentences Garbin for conspiracy. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The first man in the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to be sentenced in federal court.

Ty Garbin, a 25-year-old airplane mechanic, is the only federal defendant to plead guilty in the plot; the five others are awaiting trial.

Garbin faces 6 years and 3 months in federal prison.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer wrote an impact statement on the plot, citing hateful rhetoric and the new dangers that the plot presented.

Garbin cooperated within weeks of being arrested, willingly putting a “target on his back to begin his own redemption,” the government said in a court filing. The government is calling for a 9-year prison sentence.

A long stretch, but one that would be even longer if he had not assisted investigators after being charged.

“Second, he confirmed that the plot was real; not just ‘big talk between crackpots,’ as suggested by co-defendants. Third, he dispelled any suggestion that the conspirators were entrapped by government informants,” the prosecutor said.

Governor Whitmer’s impact statement can be read below: