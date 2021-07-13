Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs legislation to make school buses safer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 4201, 4202, 4203, and 4204 on Tuesday. The bills aim to make school buses safer.

“Every child in Michigan deserves access to a safe, secure ride to and from school,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “These bills make our school buses safer, allowing every child to safely attend school, where they can learn and grow. I am proud to sign these bills that puts Michigan’s children first.”

House Bills 4201 and HB 4203 will prohibit unauthorized persons from boarding a school bus without permission of the driver and create a $500 civil fine for an unauthorized boarding.

HB 4201 was sponsored by Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, and a copy can be found here.

HB 4203 was sponsored by Rep. Jewell Jones, D- Inkster, and a copy can be found here.

HB 4202 was sponsored by Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, and a copy can be found here.

HB 4204 was sponsored by Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, and a copy can be found here.

The governor also signed House Bill 4359, Senate Bill 559 and House Bill 4603.

HB 4359 will expand the scope of practice for certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs), allowing them greater autonomy in their practice while ensuring that only CRNAs with appropriate experience and credentials can operate without physician oversight.

HB 4359 was sponsored by Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Twp., and a copy can be found here.

“We have made the school buildings safer. These bills now bring focus on the weakest link, the school bus,” said Rep. Jack O’Malley, (R-Lake Ann) in the press release. “We will have better enforcement of those who ignore the stop arm. Also the boarding with permission brings the respect our drivers need while keeping our kids safe.”