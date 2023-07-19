LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation allowing alcohol to be sold at college sporting events.

Governor Whitmer said Michigan State University and the University of Michigan are two of three Big Ten schools that could benefit from this law. The Governor added this law will “help reduce the likelihood of binge drinking before games, and bring in a heck of a lot more revenue that we can use to improve the student experience.”

“I applaud the Governor for recognizing the inherent fairness issues contained in Senate Bill 247 and her signature on my legislation,” said state Senator Sean McCann (D-Kalamazoo). “It is a basic issue of equality to patrons: why should VIPs get to enjoy the beverage of their choice and other attendees not? This levels the playing field and will allow all patrons 21 and over at intercollegiate sporting events the ability to enjoy the event with the beverage of their choice.”

Senate Bill 247 allows the issuance of liquor licenses to sporting venues on the premises of public universities.

6 News has reached out to Michigan State University for comment and will update this story if received.

Another alcohol-related bill the Governor signed Tuesday was Senate Bill 141. It allows restaurants and others to continue serving liquor to-go, according to the Governor’s office.