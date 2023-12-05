LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new plan to transition all state-owned vehicles to ZEVs (zero emission vehicles) is going forward.

This would apply to all light-duty vehicles, like cars, vans, SUVs, and cruisers by the end of the decade. Heavy-duty vehicles like trucks and other industrial vehicles will have until 2040 to make the change.

The executive directive that set this in motion was signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday. The governor says that this program will reduce air pollution, and boost demand for Michigan-made electric vehicles.

“Michigan automakers are on the cutting-edge of the world’s switch to zero-emission vehicles, and with today’s executive directive to transition our state-owned fleet by 2040, the State of Michigan is leading by example,” Whitmer said.

The new executive directive will instruct all state departments and agencies to prioritize ZEVs in their fleet, specifically for the vehicles that are traveling the most miles.

Other goals include making sure that these efforts are focused on communities that have been impacted the most by air pollution. Increasing the state charging infrastructure to cater to all these vehicles and establish clear guidelines for circumstances that need an exemption.

This move coincides with last week’s historic clean energy legislation, and it means that state-owned cars will be charging up using only clean energy by 2040. Efforts like this have put Michigan into the national spotlight as a leader when it comes to the green energy transition.

The use of the term “zero emission vehicles” instead of “electric vehicles” was most likely made to include future technologies like hydrogen-powered vehicles, which are expected to be more reliable for heavy-duty jobs. The extended deadline for heavy vehicles in Tuesday’s directive is reflected by the fact that these technologies are still a few years away.

Companies are still trying to figure out where these powertrains are going to be manufactured, and Michigan’s new initiatives help put up early demand for the growing market. U.A.W. President Shawn Fain also applauded the move, saying this will have a positive effect on auto workers.

“The UAW applauds the State of Michigan for showing that the electric vehicle transition doesn’t have to be a race to the bottom,” Fain said. “We encourage the state to purchase union-made EVs for all state vehicles, giving America’s autoworkers their fair share of this historic moment for the American auto industry”.