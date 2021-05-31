Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrest release video on Memorial Day

FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2020 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich. Whitmer and six other people who risked their own health and safety to help and protect others during the coronavirus pandemic will receive special Profile in Courage awards next month, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrest are honoring the contributions, and sacrifices of service members in a detailed video this Memorial Day.

“On Memorial Day, we honor the memory of those who gave their lives so that the rest of us could live ours freely and peacefully,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We owe our fallen men and women in uniform a debt that we can never repay. My heart goes out to the servicemembers we have lost and to their families, who live on with one more empty chair, a wall of photographs, and a lifetime of stories. Our country has been built and protected by people who stood up for something greater than themselves. Thanks to their service and sacrifice, our future is bright.”

“The best way to honor Memorial Day is to recognize the bravery and strength of our military men and women,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “To our Gold Star families, we see you and we recognize the enormity of your sacrifice. You carry a burden few of us can fully comprehend. We must continue to tell the stories of our heroes and strive to live up to their legacies. The members of our armed services represent the best of us. They are patriots who serve our country selflessly, and we will keep their memories alive in our hearts this Memorial Day and for years to come.”

You can tune into the video on 6 News at noon and it’s available on Michigan.gov.