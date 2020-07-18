Governor Whitmer and Michigan officials respond to John Lewis’ death

ATLANTA (AP) — John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, has died. He was 80.

Michigan officials today responded with the following statements on Lewis’ legacy.

“Congressman John Lewis was a civil rights legend who stood firmly on the front lines of our nation’s history. Congressman Lewis dedicated his life to building a more just, equitable nation for Black Americans everywhere, and his unwavering commitment to public service has set an example for leaders across the country. His work with leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King transformed our nation. John Lewis was an icon, and I know that people everywhere will feel the impact of his passing. May we honor his legacy by continuing the work to fix the systemic racism Black Americans face every day and build a country where everyone, no matter the color of their skin, can find opportunity. My heart goes out to the congressman’s family and loved ones during this time.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

“America lost one of its greatest warriors in the fight for civil rights at a time when his leadership was needed the most. As our congressional and collective consciousness for two generations, John Lewis paved the way for so many people to make history by laying the foundation upon which I and so many others stand. This loss hits deep in the soul of every American, but we find solace in knowing that he inspired a legion of champions for change to carry forward this mission of justice, so that the next generation can be, believe, and become their greatest selves. We must recommit to righting the wrongs that John Lewis fought today and every day. To the man who caused good trouble: rest in power.” Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist

“Our country has lost a lion of the civil rights movement with the death of Con. John Lewis. This man’s life epitomized his strong belief in “good, necessary trouble” as he embraced non-violent activism to fight for equality. He was a mainstay at lunch counter sit-ins and with the Freedom Riders, and was the youngest keynote speaker at the 1963 March on Washington. Two years later his skull was fractured when he was brutally beaten crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. His career as an elected official followed, starting as an Atlanta city councilman and rising to Congress, where he served with calm dignity for more than 30 years. Let us remember his call to action as we continue to fight for equality for all: ‘When you see something that is not right, you have a moral obligation to do something, say something.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

“I am so deeply saddened over the loss of our Icon and Hero for Voting Rights, Congressman John Lewis. His perseverance, courage and sacrifice is the reason we have a Voting Rights Act. His life and work inspired countless others, myself included, to commit our lives to protecting everyone’s right to vote. Now, a new generation of voting rights activists must lead, dedicated to continuing the “good trouble” that he called on all of us to champion.” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

“John was the conscience of the Congress and my friend. When John rose to speak, others always listened. Sometimes speaking in a whisper, and other times in a roar, John’s voice always brought moral clarity and purpose. John encouraged us all to get into ‘good trouble’ in the pursuit of justice and equality. As a civil rights leader, John was nearly beaten to death on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Later, as a distinguished Member of Congress, he would lead an annual congressional delegation across the same bridge in Selma, to remind the world that the fight for civil rights was not over. Having the chance to walk with John across the Edmund Pettus Bridge will always be one of my most cherished memories. I am heartbroken over John’s passing. Our country has lost an incredible giant, and the Congress will not be the same without him. Rest in power, John. Jennifer and I extend our deepest condolences to John’s family, staff and constituents during this difficult time.” Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus