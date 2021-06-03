Governor Whitmer announces $1.5 million in CARES act assistance for Ingham, Lenawee, Hillsdale Counties

FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2020 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday that Ingham, Lenawee and Hillsdale counties will be receiving $1.5 million in coronavirus assistance awarded by the CARES Act Recovery Assistance program headed by the Economic Development Administration (EDA).

The funding was approved by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

“As we continue putting Michigan back to work, this $1.5 million grant will stimulate our economy and create good-paying jobs,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan is grateful to Biden Administration and Secretary Raimondo at the Department of Commerce for investing in our local communities and helping us build back better from the pandemic.”

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership will receive an $813,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to develop a medical technology strategy to “create economic diversity in the regional healthcare industry.”

The funding will be matched with $257,000 in state and local funds that is expected to create 560 jobs and retain 65 jobs.

The Lenawee Economic Development Corporation will receive $658,560 in assistance to “develop a marketing plan and business assistance network to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in Lenawee and Hillsdale counties.”

The project’s funding will matched with $164,640 in local funds and is expected to retain 445 jobs and create 70 jobs.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities battle the pandemic.