Governor Whitmer announces $1.4M in USDA grants for small agriculture businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell announced nearly $1.4 million in federal investments to help the state’s meat and poultry processors recover from the pandemic.

“Strengthening our food supply chain and expanding homegrown processing can help reduce food costs while creating new jobs,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “Our state is home to diverse and robust food and agriculture businesses that are a fundamental part of the MI New Economy plan to keep Michigan first. I appreciate USDA’s commitment to grow Michigan.”

There were seven Michigan companies awarded MPIRG grants:

Cozat Packaging in Coleman: $199,618.74

Creswick Farms in Ravenna: $200,000

Sommers Sausage Shop in Crystal Falls: $197,000

Wilson’s Meats LLC in St. Johns: $200,000

Bosserd Brothers Meats LLC in Marshall: $199,887

Love Meats, Inc. in Rudyard: $200,000

Sarah Miles Cleveland J&S Meats in Newaygo: $186,670

“Michigan’s food and ag sector is an economic powerhouse generating billions for the economy and supporting jobs across the state,” said MDARD Director Gary McDowell. “Our farmers and food-based businesses have been challenged on a number of fronts throughout the pandemic and these funds provide so much needed support.”