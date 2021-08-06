Governor Whitmer announces $51.7 million in federal funding to mitigate future disasters

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a press conference on Belle Isle in Detroit, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, announcing the end of COVID restrictions in the state. After facing 15 months of capacity restrictions and being hit by the country’s worst surge of coronavirus infections this spring, restaurants, entertainment businesses and other venues can operate at 100% occupancy starting Tuesday. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Friday that the State of Michigan will be receiving $51.7 million in federal funding from the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

“I am grateful to have an ally in the Biden Administration that is working diligently to ensure that we have the resources to upgrade our state’s infrastructure to ensure that our communities are protected from the effects of unprecedented storms,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “This grant will make a difference in building infrastructure that is resilient against changing climate. We have already seen roads, bridges and communities deeply damaged by extreme weather conditions. This investment will allow Michigan to enhance mitigation efforts for our communities, create jobs, and put Michigan first.”

HMGP funds can be used for projects including, but not limited to, erosion stabilization, flood control, and stormwater improvement to better prepare for future extreme weather events. Making infrastructure more climate-resilient has a strong return on investment, for every dollar invested, six dollars can be saved, Whitmer’s office said in the release.

Whitmer also announced a $10 million plan in state funding to provide emergency relief to households affected by flooding in Southeast Michigan