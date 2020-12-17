Governor Whitmer announces Healthy Michigan Plan tops 850,000 enrollees

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses a new package of bills to help veterans get professional licenses in Michigan at a Nov. 10, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Healthy Michigan Plan is now providing health care coverage to more than 850,000 low-income residents for the first time, Governor. Gretchen Whitmer announced today.

COVID-19 affected the finances and health of so many Michiganders that the number of Healthy Michigan Plan beneficiaries jumped from just under 682,000 in late March to more than 850,000 now

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has also streamlined the application process over the past few years to ensure people eligible to receive benefits are able to access them without unnecessary burdensome requirements.

Healthy Michigan Plan coverage is available to Michiganders ages 19-64 years old who have an income at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty level – or $16,971 annually for a single person – and meet other eligibility requirements, such as not qualifying for other Medicaid programs. Expanded Medicaid plans are allowed under the federal Affordable Care Act if states decide to implement them.

Whitmer helped pass the Healthy Michigan Plan in April 2014 when she was the State Senate Democratic leader.

Michiganders can apply for the Healthy Michigan Plan at www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or by calling the Michigan HealthCare Helpline at 855-789-5610. For more information, visit www.michigan.gov/HealthyMiPlan.