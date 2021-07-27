Governor Whitmer announces investment in affordable housing

FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2020 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich. Whitmer and six other people who risked their own health and safety to help and protect others during the coronavirus pandemic will receive special Profile in Courage awards next month, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday plans to assist 6,000 Michiganders by producing 2,000 rental housing units.

The investment will receive $100 million of federal dollars through the American Rescue, and $380 million through private funding.

“This new housing investment will make a huge difference in the lives of Michiganders because a home is the foundation for long-term prosperity,” said Whitmer.

“Investments in housing infrastructure are crucial as we build our economy back better from the pandemic and put Michigan back to work in thousands of good-paying jobs. This transformational investment will put Michiganders first by expanding access to affordable and attainable housing, helping close equity gaps, and supporting the development of vibrant communities across the state.”

The plan will create 1,600 “good-paying” jobs, Whitmer’s office said in a press release.



“Safe, affordable housing empowers Michigan residents to lead lives with dignity and respect,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “These funds will help Michiganders access more than housing – they can create a place that they can call home. Stable housing allows people to put down roots and become embedded in their communities. Governor Whitmer and I are committed to ensuring that every Michigander has access to safe, affordable housing, and are investing in communities across our state.”

“By leveraging additional private capital, we will be able to amplify this major investment to its fullest extent,” said MSHDA Acting Executive Director Gary Heidel. “The current magnitude of the housing shortage is so large that solving the supply problem will take significant coordination of both public and private resources, coordination that the Housing and Community Development Fund was designed to do.”

“Communities throughout our state are facing a significant shortage of attainable housing,” said Dan Gilmartin, Michigan Municipal League CEO and Executive Director. “The financial support being sought by Governor Whitmer will benefit people, places, and business. This is an important step toward leveraging our available resources to begin addressing our housing needs. We look forward to partnering on this issue and similar strategic proposals for infrastructure, local fiscal stability, community and economic development, and public health and safety in ways that support economic prosperity for everyone.”

“Small businesses say potential employees are often priced out of the market when it comes to rents or reasonable mortgages. And it’s no wonder Michigan needs 200,000 more housing units to meet the need. The governor’s proposal is a wise investment, considering every $1 of public money attracts $11 from private investors to create such housing. This will create jobs, support working families and stabilize our communities,” said Luke Forrest, executive director of the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM).

“Builders are not building or renovating homes that people with average, or low incomes can afford to buy due to the high cost of supplies and high demand from buyers who can afford homes at the $300,000 price point and above,” said Sandy Pearson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Michigan. “There are also many people with limited income and limited abilities, such as our veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities, living in homes that need repairs. Habitat for Humanity builders can partner with more households if the funding is in place and ensure our partner families have a safe, secure, and energy efficient home in which to live, learn, work, and thrive.”