Governor Whitmer announces ‘MI Safe Communities’ investment to reduce crime, support police

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday the creation of the MI Safe Communities framework. The proposal aims to reduce violent crime while “increasing public safety across Michigan.” The proposal is funded by the American Rescue Plan.

“Every Michigander, no matter where they live or who they are, deserves to live safely. As a former prosecutor, I am committed to protecting public safety and reducing crime so we can build strong, vibrant communities together,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “We must put Michiganders first by investing in law enforcement officers, getting illegal guns off our streets, and pursuing investments in jobs, justice, and education. I will work with anyone to bring down crime and help Michiganders feel safe in their community. Together, we can build a safer, more just Michigan where every family can thrive, where every kid can get a great education, and where every person has a path to a good-paying, high-skill job.

The plan aims to invest more money in Michigan police departments and fund training policies and programs, as well as increase collaboration between State and local police.

The proposal also aims to remove illegal firearms from the streets. The proposal will increase the number of visiting judges that will tackle the backlog of cases that has piled up during the pandemic.

The plan also includes investments in education and job creation through a partnership with the Biden Administration. Detroit is one of 15 jurisdictions that, through boosting funding in the Collaborative Community Violence Intervention Programs, will aim to reduce retaliatory violence via hospital-based violence intervention programs.

“Today’s announced public safety proposal is a comprehensive plan that addresses many facets of this important issue,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Every person in Michigan, no matter where they live or who they are, deserves to live freely and safely in a way that enables them to be their best selves. Yet we recognize that is not and has not been true for too many communities across Michigan today, particularly for many Black Michiganders and other communities of color. We have seen that when law enforcement professionals live in the communities they serve, building and sustaining positive police-community relationships is much more possible and productive. This plan allows for police officers to receive more support and training, helping them to serve residents better. I am encouraged to see this progress and a plan that recognizes and works to improve on the hardships communities of color across our state face. We look forward to continuing to invest in all of the mechanisms available to us to create communities where every person feels safe, with their needs met, knowing that the state of Michigan is invested in their future.”