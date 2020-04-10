Governor Whitmer announces special election dates to fill seat in 4th House District

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today announced the dates for a special election in the 4th District of the Michigan House of Representatives to fill the vacancy of former Representative Isaac Robinson, following his passing on March 29.

Robinson represented Hamtramck and parts of Detroit.

A special primary election to fill the vacancy will be held on August 4, 2020, and the general election will be held on November 3, 2020.

“Rep. Isaac Robinson had a huge heart, a quick wit, and a genuine passion for the people. He was a fierce advocate for Detroiters and people across Southeast Michigan. He dedicated his career to ensuring justice and security for those he served, and the impact he had on his community will continue to be felt for years to come,” said Gov. Whitmer. “The 4th House District deserves a fierce advocate to serve in the legislature on their behalf, and voters will have an opportunity to make their voices heard at the ballot box in the August 4th primary and the November 3rd general election.”

Candidates wishing to be placed on the August 4th primary ballot must file by April 21st. For additional information and other relevant dates for this special election, see the letter filed with the Secretary of State’s office below.