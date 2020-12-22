Governor Whitmer Commutes Sentences for Four Individuals

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Whitmer said Monday, Nov. 16 she has the authority to issue a second stay-at-home order to curb the spiking coronavirus if necessary, pointing to an epidemic-powers law that her administration has used since a setback at the state Supreme Court. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 18 high schools and colleges must halt in-person classes, restaurants must stop indoor dining and entertainment businesses must close. Gathering sizes also will be tightened. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer today granted four requests for clemency after reviewing the applications and recommendations by the Michigan Parole Board.

Based on the affirmative recommendation of the Michigan Parole Board, Michael Thompson, Lawrence Cadroy, Lorenzo Garrett, and Larry McGhee have received commutations for their non-violent sentences.

“These commutations offer a second chance to four individuals who have accepted responsibility and paid their debts to society and whose sentences span decades for non-violent offenses,” Whismter said. “We still have a lot of work to do, but today is a step in the right direction, and I’m confident that Michigan can continue to be a national leader in smart justice.”

A commutation reduces an individual’s sentence to a specified term, but does not nullify the underlying conviction. All four individuals have received a commutation that makes them immediately eligible for parole consideration and subsequent release consistent with state law.

Michael Thompson was sentenced on May 31, 1996 to 40-60 years in prison for firearms possession by a felon. He served 22 years on a sentence that was scheduled for an earliest release date of 2038.

Lawrence Cadroy was sentenced on March 30, 1999 to life in prisonfor drug possession. He served 21 years on a sentence that was scheduled for an earliest release date of 2030.

Lorenzo Garrett was sentenced on May 5, 1999 to 29-170 years in prison for selling drugs. He served 22 years on a sentence that was scheduled for an earliest release date of 2027.

Larry McGhee was sentenced on July 1, 2004 to 20-30 years in prisonfor selling drugs. He served 16 years on a sentence that was scheduled for an earliest release date of 2024.

No further information will be released on these cases or grants of clemency, the Governor’s office said.