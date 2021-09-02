Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for City of Flat Rock, Wayne and Monroe counties over hazardous fumes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a State of Emergency on Thursday for the City of Flat Rock and Wayne and Monroe counties over hazardous fumes.

An “unknown odor” was detected in the city’s sewer system, Whitmer said.

“We are working closely with local officials and emergency crews to investigate the source of these fumes and protect the safety of residents in the area,” said Governor Whitmer. “My top priority is ensuring that every resource is available to the City of Flat Rock, Wayne County, and Monroe County to determine where the odor originated, so that we can clean up the affected area and prevent further harm. I’m grateful to the leadership in the City of Flat Rock, Wayne County, Monroe County, and all of the first responders who have been on the ground keeping people safe.”

Flat Rock declared a State of Emergency on September 1 after high levels of an unknown gas were detected in the city’s sewer system and nearby homes.

Hazmat teams are investigating and working to evacuate nearby areas.

