Governor Whitmer directs flags to remain lowered for Peace Officers Memorial Day

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has directed U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state of Michigan to remain lowered at half-staff on Friday, May 15, 2020, to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day during Police Week to honor officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

“Peace Officers Memorial Day is a time to remember and reflect on the sacrifices law enforcement make for our communities every single day to keep our families safe,” Whitmer said. “We witness the great work these professionals do day after day, especially during this pandemic as they have been on the frontlines in our communities. Let us honor the men and women in uniform who have given their lives in the line of duty, of whom we owe a debt that can never be repaid, their memories will never be forgotten.”

Peace Officers Memorial Day falls within National Police Week, which was established by Congress in 1962 to recognize law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty and is observed from Sunday, May 10 through Saturday, May 16 of this year.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of law enforcement by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

All flags will remain lowered to honor and mourn those who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Executive Office of the Governor will send out a follow-up release when the flags are to be raised.