Governor Whitmer expands State of Emergency to include Arenac, Gladwin, and Saginaw Counties

LANSING, Mich. — Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-98 adding Arenac, Gladwin, and Saginaw Counties to the state of the emergency declaration issued earlier this week for Midland County after heavy rains caused widespread flooding and resulted in the breach of Edenville and Sanford dams.

“Thousands of residents in these communities have been impacted by the widespread damage this flooding has caused,” said Governor Whitmer. “I have declared an emergency to provide much-needed assistance and have added Arenac, Gladwin, and Saginaw counties to the declaration to ensure access to critical resources. I want to thank emergency responders in the region for helping to evacuate residents. Let’s all stay safe, and take care of each other.”

Officials have evacuated approximately 500 residents in Arenac County, over 100 residents in Gladwin County, and approximately 750 residents in Saginaw County, with additional evacuations likely due to rising waters. The governor’s state of emergency will ensure resources like law enforcement support, shelter support, road repair assistance, search and rescue support, and more are available to the impacted areas.

On Tuesday, May 19, heavy rainfall in Midland County led to the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams. Governor Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County on Tuesday, and on Wednesday at a press conference at Midland High School, she announced that officials had successfully evacuated 10,000 residents from the area, with no casualties. The governor’s declaration authorizes the MSP/EMHSD to coordinate state response and recovery efforts.

