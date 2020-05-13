Governor Whitmer extends Executive Order enhancing hospital capacity, efficiency

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus on May 11, 2020, while Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, and state Chief Operating Officer Trisha Foster look on. (Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)



LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-82, which extends a prior order temporarily lifting regulatory requirements on hospitals and care facilities to help ensure adequate personnel and facilities to serve patients during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The reissued order authorizes the Michigan Departments of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) to waive certain requirements to expedite bringing additional care facilities online as needed.

The order also empowers LARA to ensure an adequate supply of care providers during the emergency by granting the department additional flexibility in its decisions about licensing, registration and workflow requirements.

“We have made great progress in slowing the spread of this deadly disease, but we must do everything we can to continue flattening the COVID-19 curve across Michigan,” Governor Whitmer said. “This order will help facilities expand capacity as needed, ensuring Michiganders have access to care throughout this public health crisis.”

The new order is in effect until June 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

