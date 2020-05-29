Governor Whitmer extends tax foreclosure redemption deadline to June 29

FILE – This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that the administration is “looking at providing relief to certain taxpayers and small businesses who will be able to get extensions on their taxes.” (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-106, which extends the deadline for Michigan residents to pay back taxes and avoid foreclosure on their property during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to June 29, 2020.

“As we slowly and safely begin reopening our economy it’s critical homeowners don’t have to fear losing their home during a global health pandemic,” Governor Whitmer said. “This Executive Order gives homeowners some peace of mind as we continue to flatten the COVID-19 curve.”

Executive Order 2020-106, which takes effect immediately, extends the tax foreclosure deadline to June 29, 2020. The deadline was previously extended from March 31 to May 29, 2020.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

To view Executive Order 2020-106, click the link below: