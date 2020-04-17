Governor Whitmer issues Executive Order temporarily extending certification of pesticide applicators

FILE – In this April 13, 2020 file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Seven Midwestern governors announced Thursday, April 16, 2020 that they will coordinate on reopening their state economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, after similar pacts were made in the Northeast and on the West Coast. The latest agreement includes Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Kentucky.(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-52, which temporarily suspends requirements for in-person examinations for renewals of pesticide certifications until after Michigan’s emergency declaration is lifted.

The order extends the validity of three-year pesticide certifications that otherwise expired on Dec. 31, 2019, for commercial, private and registered pesticide applicators until 60 days after the emergency declaration is lifted. The order takes effect immediately.

“Michigan’s agriculture industry relies on pesticide applicators to keep fruit, vegetables and other crops safe from animals, insects and invasive weeds that can compromise our food supply,” Governor Whitmer said. “By temporarily extending the validity of pesticide certifications, we can ensure every Michigander has safe food to put on the table as we continue to weather this unprecedented pandemic.”

