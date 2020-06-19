Governor Whitmer makes appointments to boards and commissions

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer today announced the following appointments to the Michigan Board of Marriage and Family Therapy, Unemployment Insurance Appeals Commission, Workers’ Disability Compensation Agency Funds Administration Board of Trustees, and the Automobile Theft Prevention Authority Board of Directors.

Michigan Board of Marriage and Family Therapy

Tiffany Bush, of Ferndale, is the director of labor participation for the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and a member of the Wayne County Sheriff Deputy Reserves. Ms. Bush is appointed to represent public members for a term commencing July 1, 2020 and expiring June 30, 2024. She succeeds Madeline Timmer whose term expires June 30, 2020.

Kendal N. Holtrop, Ph.D., of Okemos, is a licensed marriage and family therapist and an associate professor of human development and family studies at Michigan State University. She holds a Ph.D. in Human Development and Family Studies with a specialization in Marriage and Family Therapy from Michigan State University. Dr. Holtrop is reappointed to represent licensed marriage and family therapists for a term commencing July 1, 2020 and expiring June 30, 2024.

The Michigan Board of Marriage and Family Therapy was created to license and regulate the practice of marriage and family therapy in Michigan, which is the provision of guidance, testing, discussions, therapy, instruction, or advice that is intended to avoid, eliminate, relieve, manage or resolve marital or family conflict or discord, to create, improve, or restore marital or family harmony, or to prepare couples for marriage. Underlying all duties is the responsibility of the Board to promote and protect the public’s health, safety, and welfare.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Unemployment Insurance Appeals Commission

William J. Runco, of Dearborn, is currently a commissioner with the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Commission, having been appointed in 2019. He previously served as a commissioner with the Michigan Compensation Appellate Commission and as a Judge with the 19th District Court. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan Law School. Mr. Runco is reappointed for a term commencing August 1, 2020 and expiring July 31, 2024.

The Unemployment Insurance Appeals Commission serves Michigan’s employees, employers, and insurers by addressing and impartially resolving appeals of decisions and orders involving workers’ compensation and unemployment insurance benefits. The Commission created in Executive Order No. 2019-13 has full authority to handle, process, and decide appeals filed under Michigan Employment Security Act Section 33(2).

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Workers’ Disability Compensation Agency Funds Administration Board of Trustees

Jerome K. Hooper, Jr., of Roseville, is the supervisor of health, welfare, and occupational health for DTE Energy and a member of the Michigan Self-Insurers’ Association Board of Managers. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration from California Coast University. Mr. Hooper is reappointed to represent employers who have been authorized to act as self-insurers for a term commencing June 19, 2020 and expiring April 30, 2024.

The Workers’ Disability Compensation Agency Funds Administration Board of Trustees oversees the Funds Administration, which is funded by insurers who write workers’ compensation policies in the state of Michigan and employers who self-insure their workers’ compensation liability. The Board’s assessments cover all benefits paid by the Funds Administration and all administrative and litigation costs.

This appointment is subject to advice and consent of the Senate.

Automobile Theft Prevention Authority Board of Directors Chair

Daniel Pfannes, of Canton, is the undersheriff for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. He holds a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of Detroit. He was appointed to the board in 2018 to represent law enforcement officials. The Governor has designated Mr. Pfannes to serve as Chair for a term commencing June 19, 2020 and expiring July 1, 2022.

The Michigan Automobile Theft Prevention Authority assesses the scope of the problem of motor vehicle theft, analyzes various methods of combating the problem, establishes a plan for providing financial support to combat motor vehicle theft and grants funds for theft prevention teams.

Chair designations are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.