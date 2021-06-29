Governor Whitmer, MSU Pres. Stanley break down removing COVID restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is telling 6 News capthat the state is not out of the COVID tunnel yet, but she and the president of MSU are on the same page when it comes to upbeat news about COVID numbers.

The governor has lifted basically all of the general public COVID restrictions, and the MSU president has done the same on campus. Both are singing the same upbeat tune.

“Man, we’ve come a long way,” said Whitmer.

“Aren’t you a little concerned about letting everybody run wild?” asked 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick. “I think the data is really convincing,” said MSU president Samuel L. Stanley.

During the last few months as the COVID numbers got better in Michigan, the governor often said, “we are not out of the tunnel yet.” Are we still not out of the tunnel/?

“I can’t tell you that I have a sign back there [that says] “Mission accomplished,” we cant make that assumption but we are in a very strong position and the experts tell us we’re not anticipating any major spikes.”

The MSU president, following the governor’s lead has checked off all of the boxes.

Masks Not Mandatory

Social Distancing Not Mandatory

Not Lid on Congregating

COVID Shots Not Mandatory

“If you’ve been vaccinated … I know my chances of getting sick or dying are incredibly low and my chances of transmitting are very low as well,” said Stanley.

Both leaders are pushing hard for everyone to get vaccinated, but both are aware that if COVID makes a comeback, the lifting of restrictions may be revisited.

“You have got to watch what’s happening in the community. There could be outbreaks and we’ll adjust if these kinds of things take place,” said Stanley.