Governor Whitmer orders flags to half staff in honor of San Jose shooting victims

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all US and Michigan flags flying on public buildings to be lowered to half staff in honor of the victims of the San Jose shooting on Wednesday.

The order comes after President Joe Biden issued a similar command.

“My heart is with the friends and families of each of the victims, as well as the entire San Jose community,” Whitmer said. “Gun violence is a public health crisis that continues to take the lives of Americans every day. Our hearts break for the innocent lives lost, and we must do more as a nation to prevent these horrific tragedies from happening again. Our state grieves alongside the loved ones of the victims and the entire San Jose, California community. ”

On Wednesday, a gunman began shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California, killing eight people and wounding more.

“The State of Michigan remembers the victims and stands in solidarity with residents of the State of California by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff,” The Governor’s Office said in a press release.