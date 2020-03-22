Governor Whitmer orders hair, nail and tanning salons to close

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that says all facilities that provide non-essential personal care services must temporarily close amid coronavirus concerns.

These services include hair, nail, tanning, massage, spa, tattoo, body art and piercing services, and similar services that require individuals to be within six feet of each other.

This order does not apply to services necessary for medical treatment as determined by a licensed medical provider.

The order also reaffirms the other temporary closures of places of public accommodation that were required by Executive Order 2020-9.

The order takes effect no later than Mar. 22 at 9:00 a.m. and remains in effect until Apr. 13 at 11:59 p.m.

“COVID-19 has created an unprecedented challenge to our way of life as Michiganders,” said Gov. Whitmer. “That’s why we are making decisions based on science and facts to protect public health and keep people safe. I know these changes will be hard, but they are temporary, and they are necessary to slow the spread of the virus and help save lives.”