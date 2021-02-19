Governor Whitmer, President Biden visited Pfizer vaccine operation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement today detailing her visit to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine operation with President Joe Biden.

“President Biden has worked diligently to support Michigan’s vaccine operation since he took office four weeks ago, and today he followed through on his promise to visit our state and personally thank the hard-working Michiganders who are supplying the vaccine to the country,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in her press release.

“The number of shots going into arms has increased dramatically since President Biden took office, and the president and I will not stop working until this pandemic is over once and for all. It’s heartening to know that Michigan has such a strong ally in the White House as we continue to curb this virus, equitably distribute vaccines, and work to return to life as normal.”

The manufacturing facility shipped the first doses of its vaccine in December.

Since December, the state of Michigan has administered over 1,780,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the number of vaccines administered already surpassing the number of total recorded cases in the state.

Today’s visit to Pfizer’s global manufacturing site in Kalamazoo comes after the Biden administration has increased the supply of vaccines going to Michigan by 20% over the previous weeks and entered into agreements to purchase an additional 200 million vaccine doses, said the press release.