Governor Whitmer pushing for marijuana banking

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Recreational marijuana has been legal now for more than a year here in Michigan, and on this 4-20 cannabis holiday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces she is joining a bipartisan call for federal banking reform so marijuana businesses can get access to banking services.

Even though marijuana is legal in many states, it remains illegal at the federal level meaning most banks won’t do business with the pot industry.

Supporters of this call say, this uncertainty creates all kinds of problems and makes marijuana businesses a bigger target for theft since more of their money is kept on-hand.

Governor Whitmer, and other governors around the country, want the federal government to revise banking regulations to solve this problem and are now pushing for this reform.