Governor Whitmer releases statement on conversations with White House

WASHINGTON DC (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke with White House officials on Friday, specifically about economic development, infrastructure, the global chip shortage and lead service line replacement.

Governor Whitmer released the following statement on the talks:

“This week, I had an opportunity to meet with national leaders to advance Michigan’s priorities. Our conversations centered on growing the economy, creating good-paying jobs, and building up our roads, bridges, and water infrastructure. We drilled down on two issues that are critical to Michigan’s families, communities, and small businesses right now: lead service lines and the chip crisis impacting our auto industry. Communities across the country and in Michigan have been facing elevated lead levels in their drinking water. We have a duty to ensure safe drinking water for all families. That’s why I launched the MI Clean Water plan to support 7,500 good-paying jobs and address high water rates, lead service lines, toxic contaminants like PFAS, sewers that can’t meet demand, and failing septic systems. We need to work together to replace 100% of lead service lines in every community. I am grateful to the Biden administration for making infrastructure, including lead service line replacement, a priority, and I look forward to using the federal funds we are expected to receive to repair our roads, fix crumbling bridges, expand broadband, and protect access to safe drinking water. During my conversations, I also touched on the global semiconductor shortage impacting our automotive industry and other businesses in the clean energy and consumer technology sectors. In Michigan, our auto industry production chain is the envy of the world and supports tens of thousands of jobs. We need to continue going to bat for Michigan’s workers and ensure our manufacturers have the resources they need to continue innovating and building the future. Michigan put the world on wheels, and we need to do everything we can to address the chip shortage and maintain our competitive edge. I was grateful to speak with national leaders as we all stay focused on growing the economy and ushering in a new era of prosperity for our state and country.”