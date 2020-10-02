Governor Whitmer releases statement on President Trump testing positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Released a statement this morning, following the news President Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Coronavirus.

“I want to start by wishing the president and first lady a speedy recovery. COVID-19 is the most dangerous public health crisis America has faced in 100 years. It is still present in our communities. It is still spreading. And people are still dying from it every single day. “This virus doesn’t care if you’re rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Not even the president. “Here’s the good news. We can beat this enemy – but it’s going to take every single one of us working together to do it. Right now the most effective weapon we have is pretty simple: it’s wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth. It’s washing your hands with soap and water. And maintaining six feet of physical distance from one another. Governor Gretchen Whitmer

President Donald Trump stands on stage with first lady Melania Trump after the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

“I know this is hard. It’s hard for our seniors, our parents, our students, our small businesses, and our frontline workers. This has been one of the most challenging experiences any of us has ever faced. But we must not let our guard down. We must remain vigilant. COVID-19 won’t just go away because we’re tired of the disruptions it has caused to our daily lives, and right now there is no cure. “My sincere hope is that today’s news will serve as a wakeup call to every single American. Right now all 50 states and the federal government have some kind of declared state of emergency. We are all in this together. Let’s all do our part. Let’s all mask up. And let’s get through this together, as one nation.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The President announced late last night he and the First Lady were going into quarantine, after one of his top advisors Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus hours before. Hicks was seen traveling with the president and in close contact with both he and Mrs. Trump, throughout the week.

The President was near former Vice President Joe Biden during the presidential on Tuesday, he’s now planning to get tested today.

The Democratic Presidential Candidate was planning to visit Michigan today.

