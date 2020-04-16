“This rally endangered people” Governor Whitmer responds to ‘Operation Gridlock’ protest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Thousands of protesters filled the streets and sidewalks of downtown Lansing in protest of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order.

“The sad irony here is that the protest is that they don’t like being in this stay at home order, and they may have just created a need to lengthen it,” said Governor Whitmer.

The protesters were part of ‘Operation Gridlock’ to block the streets and send a message to the governor that they want to get back to work and want her to reopen businesses.

“I can go to a pot shop and get pot, but I can’t get my teeth fixed right now, you know it’s stuff like that,” said one protester, John Robinson.

“I don’t want government ever stepping in and telling us what to do in our own homes, in our own communities, outside of common sense regulations,” said another protester, Karen Hoop.

“We want to go back to work, we have employees, we have paychecks to issue, we have bills to pay,” said Renee Aldrich, another protester.

The governor says she supports the right to demonstrate, but during a pandemic, she says this is not helping to slow the spread of the virus.

“When people gather that way without masks, or are in close proximity, they’re touching one another, that’s how Covid-19 spreads,” said Governor Whitmer.

During the protest, the governor and Chief Medical Executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, gave an update on Covid-19 in Michigan.

“We are very optimistic that the actions that we are taking right now in the state are working in continued slow of the spread in cases and hospitalizations across Michigan,” said Dr. Khaldun.

“However, a plateau does not mean that we are out of the woods.”

Governor Whitmer and Dr. Khaldun are still urging people to follow the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order.

“We’ve got to all do our part, for the sake of one another and the sake of our economy,” said Governor Whitmer.

The governor did announce that there have been more than 3.5 million pieces of personal protective equipment donated by individuals and businesses.