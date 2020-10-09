Governor Whitmer responds to President Trump’s comments about the plot to kidnap her

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The governor delivered remarks addressing Michiganders after the Michigan Attorney General, Michigan State Police, U.S. Department of Justice, and FBI announced state and federal charges against 13 members of two militia groups who were preparing to kidnap and possibly kill the governor. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer responded to President Donald Trump’s comments refuting Whitmer’s criticism of President Trump in a press briefing Thursday.

On Thursday night, Governor Whitmer tweeted: “Mr. President, I thought you weren’t interested in a virtual debate? You clearly didn’t watch my speech earlier. Feel free to tune in:”

Mr. President, I thought you weren’t interested in a virtual debate?



You clearly didn’t watch my speech earlier. Feel free to tune in: https://t.co/QV5zsyrWDL https://t.co/V7GMj4cJFn — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) October 9, 2020

In a live address to the public regarding the plot of her kidnapping, Whitmer criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, “denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread, hatred, fear and division.” She said Trump’s words inspired extremists, including the phrase, “LIBERATE Michigan.”

“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry,” Whitmer said. “When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet, encourage or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions and they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany today released a statement opposing Whitmer’s remarks.

“President Trump has continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate,” she said. “Governor Whitmer is sowing division by making these outlandish allegations. America stands united against hate and in support of our federal law enforcement who stopped this plot.”

You can watch Whitmer’s response to the plot against her below.