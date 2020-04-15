Governor Whitmer responds to Wayne County and Walmart drive-thru testing site in Southgate

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement after Wayne County and the city of Southgate announced that the city’s first drive-thru test site will open tomorrow. The site will serve people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, and all health care providers and first responders whether or not they are experiencing symptoms.

“Walmart’s partnership in expanding our testing capacity is essential to protecting the health and safety of Michiganders. Now is not the time to ease up on testing, it is the time to intensify our efforts and fight this virus. We will get through this together,” Governor Whitmer said.

Testing will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet CDC eligibility for the testing sites. From there the individual test results are expected within an average of two days.