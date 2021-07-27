Governor Whitmer says no mask order for Michigan after CDC recommendation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its mask guidance today, now recommending that fully vaccinated people wear masks in places that have a high transmission of COVID-19.

CDC data shows nearly half of US counties are experiencing high transmission rates.

Branch county in south-central Michigan and Dickinson County in the upper peninsula are the only two counties that are high transmission in Michigan, the CDC said.

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer responded to the new recommendation.

She says masks are a helpful tool but she does not plan on enforcing the recommendation anytime soon.

“I do not anticipate another pandemic order. Not in the near future and maybe not ever,” she said.

CDC data shows two-thirds of the country fall under that high transmission risk.



But a majority of Michigan does not.

“But not everyone can get actually get vaccinated for a number of reasons. Immunocompromised for instance. And so wearing a mask is an act of care for others who can’t get vaccinated,” said Whitmer.

In Ingham County, local health officials feel the same way.

Covid numbers have gradually gone up in the county, but cases are still fewer than during other points in the pandemic.

And in Ingham county, there currently is no high risk of transmission.

“I think we’re just gonna be in a wait-and-see mode on doing anything beyond saying that we should follow the recommendations of the CDC, and at this point in time this community would not have transmission rates that are significantly high,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

So while places like Arkansas and Louisiana have every county listed as high risk, most of Michigan is in the clear.

Both Whitmer and Vail say in order to stay that way, more people need to get vaccinated.

“In terms of illness, [the vaccine] is still very effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths. All the vaccines,” Vail said.

“The best way to stay safe is to get vaccinated. We’re really strongly encouraging everyone to do just that,” said Whitmer.

In Ingham County 60.5%of people 16 and older have gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine.

Overall, 63% of Michiganders have received one dose. Just 7% away from the 70% goal.