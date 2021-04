Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a Feb. 24, 2021, coronavirus briefing in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to receive her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine alongside her daughter at Ford Field at 10:30 AM on Tuesday.

Afterwards she will join General; Motors and United Auto Workers for an announcement regarding the “next generation of electric vehicles” at GM’S Factory ZERO in Detroit.

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available>>>