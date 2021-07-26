Governor Whitmer campaign sets fundraising record for governor campaign in off-year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign has raised over $8.6 million, a new record for gubernatorial campaigns in non-presidential election years.

The campaign now has over $10.6 million on hand.

“Gov. Whitmer is a fighter for Michigan who puts Michigan families first and this record-shattering achievement puts the campaign in a strong position to communicate her track record of success,” said Mark Fisk, spokesperson for the Whitmer for Governor Campaign in a press release. “This unprecedented fundraising achievement is even more remarkable given the early and unprecedented attacks from national groups, special interests and other extremists spending over $1 million on ads trying to distort the Governor’s record and lie to the people of Michigan.”

The campaign saw over 10,000 new donors this cycle with over 25,000 contributors. The average donation was $211.58 and donations came from nearly every county in Michigan.

“Today’s record-shattering report is a testament to Gov. Whitmer’s support and her record of putting Michigan first,” said Brieann Sauer, finance director for the Whitmer for Governor Campaign. “After leading our state through the greatest public health crisis in a century, Gov. Whitmer is focused on rebuilding our economy, standing up for working families, setting K-12 education on a new path without raising taxes and don’t forget – fixing the damn roads.”