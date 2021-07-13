Governor Whitmer signs Delta-8 regulation bill

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation on Tuesday that aims to regulate Delta-8 THC, a federally unregulated marijuana derivative that is new and untested.

Delta-8 used to be sold in convenience stores, gas stations and smoke shops, but starting October 11, only licensed marijuana facilities will be able to sell Delta-8.

The bills also updates definitions on marijuana derivatives so all intoxicating substances are tested.

“This package of bills continues to show Michigan is the model for the nation in regard to protecting its residents and making sure that those who consume marijuana products do so in a safe manner,” said Gov. Whitmer in a press release. “I am glad to see Michigan continuing to lead on the implementation and regulation of a safe, secure marijuana industry, which has already brought tens of millions of dollars in new tax revenue to the state, as well as thousands of well-paying jobs.”

“We applaud Governor Whitmer’s decision to sign this package of bills into law,” said Robin Schneider, Executive Director of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association. “Regulating Delta 8 rather than banning the product is a smart and progressive move that is in the best interest of public health and safety. We are grateful that medical marijuana patients will have improved access to their certifying physicians and that state licensed cannabis businesses will have clearer standards and improved liability insurance coverage.”

The MRA has created a one-page document with information about delta-8 and has made it available on their website here.