Governor Whitmer signs order allowing people in real estate, outdoor work, and certain manufacturers to go back to work

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced today that more businesses can get back to work next week.

Along with construction workers, people in real estate, employees who generally work outside and manufacturers who produce items that will help slow the spread of the virus, are all heading back to work May 7th.

6 News spoke with Rose Vadnais, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Hubbell BriarWood, who says just like any other business, things haven’t been the same.

“We’ve been having sellers themselves, do Zoom calls or FaceTime calls with us and actually walk through and say ‘oh you know can you open the closet door?’ And they go in and that’s how we’re seeing homes right now,” said Vandais.

Even though real estate agents will be allowed to show homes, there are some protocols that will be put in place.

“They’re putting a limit on four people at a time coming through the home and you have to make a showing appointment ahead of time,” said Vandais.

She added that there will not be any more open houses.

Vandais says buyers making offers on houses during this pandemic, have been making contingency offers.

“Buys are making offers and sellers are accepting offers, but they’re all kind of hinging on whether or not the buyer actually likes the house when they walk through, you can’t smell a house over Facetime,”said Vandais.

And there is the realistic fear, that the buyer will back out once they see it in person.

“When you see something in a picture, it’s definitely not the same as when you see it in real life,” Vandais said.

Vandais says she’s ready to get back to a semi-normal schedule, but is thankful for the stay at home order.

“At the end of the day, I think most realtors would say ‘has it hurt business? yeah..a little but it was the right thing to do? Absolutely.’ I’m glad that we’ve had this opportunity to stay safe and that we’re going to ease back in,” said Vandais.