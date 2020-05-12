Governor Whitmer statement on passing of former State Sen. Morris Hood III

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

Mich. — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement on the passing of former State Senator Morris Hood III.

Sen. Hood served the people of Michigan’s 3rd Senate District in Dearborn, Melvindale, and Detroit for eight years. Senator Hood also served three terms representing the people of Michigan’s 11th house district in the House of Representatives.

“Morris was a dear friend. He was a proud Detroiter and continued the family commitment to the service of his community. There was not a more loyal friend, thoughtful advisor or quicker wit. Mo was the type of guy that lit up the room and made you glad to be there. He is doing that in his next life now and those of us left here are better having known him. May he rest in peace. My love and prayers go to his beloved family and many friends who grieve this tough loss.”