Governor Whitmer teams up with Santa Claus to promote COVID-19 safety

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Kids across the state are beginning to gear up for the holiday season, and Governor Whitmer brought a special guest from the north pole to her latest virtual meeting.

Together they talked to the kids about staying safe.

Santa also reassured the kids that he, the elves, and the reindeer have followed all of the COVID-19 safety precautions this year.

This means that they are all able to make the trip from the north pole.

He also told the kids to remember to leave out a carrot for Rudolph, which he says will help to make his nose glow extra bright.

Finally, Santa Claus reminded everybody to do their best by wearing a mask whenever they are out in public.