Governor Whitmer to announce ‘MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes’ to promote vaccinations

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a press conference on Belle Isle in Detroit, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, announcing the end of COVID restrictions in the state. After facing 15 months of capacity restrictions and being hit by the country’s worst surge of coronavirus infections this spring, restaurants, entertainment businesses and other venues can operate at 100% occupancy starting Tuesday. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to announce a joint vaccine incentive program with Meijer and the Michigan Association of United Ways. The MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes will give vaccinated Michiganders the chance to win a combined total of more than $5 million in cash and nine $55,000 college scholarships via a lottery-style raffle.

The official announcement will take place Thursday, July 1 at 9:30 a.m.

Whitmer is set to be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel, Michigan Association of United Ways President and CEO Mike Larson, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Grant, Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rich Studley, Michigan Association of State Universities CEO Dr. Daniel J. Hurley, Michigan Department of Treasury Executive Director for the Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning Robin Lott, Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh and Lansing City Council 2nd Ward Council Member Jeremy Garza.

Stick with 6 News for coverage on the sweepstakes as more information is released.