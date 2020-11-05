Governor Whitmer to provide an update on COVID-19 in Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a Michigan coronavirus news conference on Aug. 14, 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

***This Press conference is scheduled to start at 1:15PM, you can watch it here live***

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is holding a press conference this afternoon, to discuss COVID-19 in Michigan.

The governor will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Today’s news conference comes following yesterday’s record number of newly reported cases of COVID-19.

Michigan has seen a major increase in the number of Coronavirus cases and hospitalization over the last month.

COVID-19 cases have been rising across the country, yesterday Officials recorded more than 100,000 coronavirus cases in the United States, a new single day record.

The U.S. death toll is already more than 232,000 and the seven-day rolling average for new daily deaths is rising. Total confirmed U.S. cases have surpassed 9 million and new daily infections are increasing in nearly every state.

“Where we are is in an extremely dire place as a country. Every metric that we have is trending in the wrong direction. This is a virus that will continue to escalate at an accelerated speed and that is not going to stop on its own,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a public health expert at George Washington University.

Dr. Susan Bailey, president of the American Medical Association, said there are things Americans can do now to help change the trajectory.

“Regardless of the outcome of the election, everyone in America needs to buckle down,″ Bailey said.

“A lot of us have gotten kind of relaxed about physically distancing, not washing our hands quite as often as we used to, maybe not wearing our masks quite as faithfully. We all need to realize that things are escalating and we’ve got to be more careful than ever,” she said.

Polls showed the public health crisis and the economy were top concerns for many Americans.