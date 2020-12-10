Governor Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update this afternoon

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Whitmer said Monday, Nov. 16 she has the authority to issue a second stay-at-home order to curb the spiking coronavirus if necessary, pointing to an epidemic-powers law that her administration has used since a setback at the state Supreme Court. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 18 high schools and colleges must halt in-person classes, restaurants must stop indoor dining and entertainment businesses must close. Gathering sizes also will be tightened. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

****This press conference is scheduled to begin at 1 P.M. you can watch it here live****

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update this afternoon, on the fight against COVID-19 in our state. She’s expected to speak at 1 P.M.

This is the governor’s second COVID-19 news conference of the week. She also held one on Monday, where she and the Department of Health and Human Services announced a 12 day extension of Coronavirus restrcitions.

Also during that news conference, the governor renewed her concerns about gatherings over Thanksgiving, and strongly encouraged everyone to avoid gathering over Christmas. You can watch that full presser in the video below.

Whitmer said the health systems in the state recommended an extension of the restrictions.

“We cannot risk overwhelming our hospitals further and that’s why our hospital systems implored the Department of Health and Human Services to extend the pause. And so we are going to give it 12 more days,” Whitmer said.

Under that order, MDHHS continues to urge families to avoid indoor gatherings, and only two households may gather inside, with strict protocols recommended. Individuals should wear masks consistently whenever they are inside with individuals not in their household, and are recommended to pick only a small group to see regularly. Bars and restaurants must remain closed for dine-in service, but can remain open for outdoor dining, carry-out and delivery. Gyms are open for individual exercise with mandatory masking and additional strict safety measures. Casinos, movie theaters and group exercise classes remain closed. Professional and college sports meeting extraordinary standards for risk mitigation may continue without spectators. Colleges, universities and high schools will continue with remote learning, with no in-person classes.

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox issued following statement in regards to the shutdown:

“Michigan businesses and families cannot withstand another shutdown, and I am calling on Governor Whitmer to reverse course and allow Michiganders the freedom to work, go to school, and be with their families during this holiday season. Instead of asking for $400 million dollars in aid, Whitmer should be removing the restrictions she imposed, that are causing the need for aid in the first place.” Laura Cox, Michigan Republican Party Chairman

To date, 415,200 Michiganders have been affected personally by COVID-19, while 10,213 died from complications of the virus.

You can watch today’s press conference right here on wlns.com, we’ll also have a full recap for you immediately following the news conference.