Governor Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update today

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a briefing on coronavirus in Michigan at the state Capitol in Lansing on Nov. 19, 2020. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference today to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

This is the Governor’s first news conference in more than a week.

Today’s news conference comes as Michigan case number appear to be declining slightly.

Yesterday, state officials reported 2,291 new cases and 189* deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.

Of the deaths, 117 were identified in a vital records review.

On Monday the state surpassed 500,000 total cases of COVID-19.

In the most recent update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 128,390 doses of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines have been administered within the state, Tuesday morning.

OUTBREAKS:

There’s good news on the outbreak front, according to state data, new COVID-19 outbreaks at K-12 schools, long-term care facilities and manufacturing and construction sites are at their lowest point since November.

K-12 school settings have seen the most significant decrease in new coronavirus outbreaks since November, showing a 95% decrease.

Manufacturing and construction settings also show a 46% decline since Nov. 4 and also reached their lowest number of new COVID-19 outbreaks this past week.

Among other decreases, long-term care facilities showed a 33% drop in new coronavirus cases and are at their lowest point yet since Nov. 4.

