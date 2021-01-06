Governor Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update today

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a briefing on coronavirus in Michigan at the state Capitol in Lansing on Nov. 19, 2020. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

****This news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 P.M, you can watch it here live.****

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference today to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

This is the Governor’s first news conference in more than a week.

Today’s news conference comes as Michigan case number appear to be declining slightly.

Yesterday, state officials reported 2,291 new cases and 189* deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.

Of the deaths, 117 were identified in a vital records review.

On Monday the state surpassed 500,000 total cases of COVID-19.

RELATED: Can you get COVID-19 more than once? Here’s what the evidence reveals

In the most recent update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 128,390 doses of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines have been administered within the state, Tuesday morning.

OUTBREAKS:

There’s good news on the outbreak front, according to state data, new COVID-19 outbreaks at K-12 schools, long-term care facilities and manufacturing and construction sites are at their lowest point since November.

K-12 school settings have seen the most significant decrease in new coronavirus outbreaks since November, showing a 95% decrease.

Manufacturing and construction settings also show a 46% decline since Nov. 4 and also reached their lowest number of new COVID-19 outbreaks this past week.

Among other decreases, long-term care facilities showed a 33% drop in new coronavirus cases and are at their lowest point yet since Nov. 4.