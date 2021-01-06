Governor Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update today

****This news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 P.M, you can watch it here live.****
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference today to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.
This is the Governor’s first news conference in more than a week.
Today’s news conference comes as Michigan case number appear to be declining slightly.
Yesterday, state officials reported 2,291 new cases and 189* deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.
Of the deaths, 117 were identified in a vital records review.
On Monday the state surpassed 500,000 total cases of COVID-19.
In the most recent update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 128,390 doses of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines have been administered within the state, Tuesday morning.
OUTBREAKS:
There’s good news on the outbreak front, according to state data, new COVID-19 outbreaks at K-12 schools, long-term care facilities and manufacturing and construction sites are at their lowest point since November.
K-12 school settings have seen the most significant decrease in new coronavirus outbreaks since November, showing a 95% decrease.
Manufacturing and construction settings also show a 46% decline since Nov. 4 and also reached their lowest number of new COVID-19 outbreaks this past week.
Among other decreases, long-term care facilities showed a 33% drop in new coronavirus cases and are at their lowest point yet since Nov. 4.