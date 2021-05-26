Governor Whitmer to receive John F Kennedy Library Foundation Profile in Courage award

File-This April 12, 2021, file photo shows Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer talking about the statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort during a press conference, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Whitmer is facing renewed scrutiny after reports that she used a private plane shared by high-powered, politically connected Detroit-area business families to visit her elderly father in Florida in March. (Lon Horwedel/Detroit News via AP, File)/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer received the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation “Profile in Courage” award For her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual ceremony included comments from the Governor, and her daughter, About the difficulties Michigan faced due to COVID-1,- and the people who helped get the state through the worst of the pandemic.

Members of the award committee praised the Governor’s efforts to fight the virus and save lives.

“From the very start of the pandemic, she has made the very politically fraught choices public health experts said were necessary to save the lives of constituents. In the eyes of history, she surely will be remembered for the courage she has shown in this urgent moment,” said David Axelrod, a member of the Award committee.

The award also got the attention of the Governor’s critics.

The Republican Governor’s Association says it spent five figures to put advertisements on radio stations around Michigan this week, criticizing Governor Whitmer’s business closures and nursing home policies.