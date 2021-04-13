Governor Whitmer unveils priorities for $18 billion in aid

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is now unveiling her spending priorities for more than $18 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid the state will get to use.

She says the focus should be on long-lasting initiatives to help small businesses, support job growth, and upgrade neglected infrastructure.

Other priorities include additional public health and mental health funding, expanded access to preschool and child care and programs to address pandemic-related learning loss.

The governor also said that the $1.9 trillion rescue package is a quote “once-in-a-generation opportunity”.

However, before any funds are distributed, the governor and the republican-led legislature will need to agree on where the money goes.