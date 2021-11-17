Governor Whitmer urges all Michiganders to receive COVID-19 booster ahead of FDA approval

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday, Oct. 26, endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. (Pfizer via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The FDA is expected to approve COVID-19 boosters for all adults this week, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement urging all eligible adults to receive a booster shot when approval is granted.

“As we continue facing COVID, the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated, and if you’re eligible, get your booster shot. This week, the FDA is expected to authorize the booster shot for every Michigander 18 and up who is 6 months out from being fully vaccinated. I am proud of the progress we have made on boosters, with over 1 million administered to date. We need to build on that momentum and ensure that everyone who is fully vaccinated gets a booster too. I also encourage parents to take their children, 5 and older, to get vaccinated because it is the best way to prevent them from getting sick, being hospitalized, or developing long-term symptoms from COVID-19.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Guidance For Michiganders (via the Governor’s office)

If you are vaccinated If you are unvaccinated Get your booster (18+)

Get your flu shot

Wear a mask in large indoor settings

Test if you have symptoms or have been exposed

Test after traveling for the holidays Get vaccinated (5+)

Get your flu shot

Wear a mask for all indoor gatherings OR avoid indoor gatherings

Test regularly ·

Test if you have symptoms or have been exposed ·

Test after traveling for the holidays