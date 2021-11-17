Governor Whitmer urges all Michiganders to receive COVID-19 booster ahead of FDA approval

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The FDA is expected to approve COVID-19 boosters for all adults this week, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement urging all eligible adults to receive a booster shot when approval is granted.
“As we continue facing COVID, the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated, and if you’re eligible, get your booster shot. This week, the FDA is expected to authorize the booster shot for every Michigander 18 and up who is 6 months out from being fully vaccinated. I am proud of the progress we have made on boosters, with over 1 million administered to date. We need to build on that momentum and ensure that everyone who is fully vaccinated gets a booster too. I also encourage parents to take their children, 5 and older, to get vaccinated because it is the best way to prevent them from getting sick, being hospitalized, or developing long-term symptoms from COVID-19.”Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Guidance For Michiganders (via the Governor’s office)
|If you are vaccinated
|If you are unvaccinated
|Get your booster (18+)
Get your flu shot
Wear a mask in large indoor settings
Test if you have symptoms or have been exposed
Test after traveling for the holidays
|Get vaccinated (5+)
Get your flu shot
Wear a mask for all indoor gatherings OR avoid indoor gatherings
Test regularly ·
Test if you have symptoms or have been exposed ·
Test after traveling for the holidays
“Michigan is still facing COVID-19, and we have to work together to reduce cases and keep people out of the hospital. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services continue to closely monitor the data and work with our partners in local communities. We are concerned about rising cases and hospitalizations and have to keep working together to administer more vaccines and boosters at a rapid pace. After nearly two years of facing COVID-19, we have more tools to keep people safe and help those in the hospital recover, but the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated and get your booster.”Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan Chief Medical Executive