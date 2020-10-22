Governor. Whitmer urges Michigan residents to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is sounding the alarm bell when it comes to COVID-19.



During her Wednesday press conference, the Governor pleaded with Michigan residents to keep their faces covered when they leave their homes.



That’s not it, she’s reminding people to avoid large gatherings and keep their distance from others.

This comes as the state saw nearly 1,600 new cases and 33 new deaths on Wednesday.



Hospitalizations are back up, to the levels they were in April at Sparrow Health System.



The Governor also says, we’re in a dangerous moment, where there is a possibility that the community spread can become out of control.



“We are now at our peak when it comes to daily new cases. This peak is higher, is higher than what we saw in April. We need to take this seriously. We need to double down on wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.” Said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, (D) Michigan.



The Governor also said, from now on, everyone at her briefings will be wearing a mask, rather than taking them off to talk when they’re speaking at the podium.