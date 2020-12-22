Governor Whitmer urges those struggling to seek assistance

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Now that it’s officially winter, Governor Whitmer and other state officials are again urging any and all struggling Michiganders with paying their utility bills that there are ways to get help in order to keep warm this winter season.

State officials say, utility customers in need should contact their utility company to ask about flexible payment options and assistance through the holiday season.

In addition, officials say Michiganders can also apply for state emergency relief and get help through the Michigan Energy Assistance Program by using the Michigan Bridges Network.